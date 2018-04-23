Toronto collision: Suspect in custody after van strikes multiple pedestrians

(CNN) A white van collided with a crowd of pedestrians on a busy street north of downtown Toronto, Canada, on Monday, Toronto Police said.

A suspect is in custody and the van has been located, Toronto Police media representative Gary Long told CNN.

Stephen Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire, confirmed that there have been multiple casualties. A large presence of Toronto fire, police and EMS personnel are on the scene, Powell said.

The incident occurred in the North York area at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, police said.

Toronto paramedics are treating multiple patients, according to Kim McKinnon, superintendent for the Toronto paramedics.

