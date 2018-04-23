Duchess Catherine stepped out literally hours after giving birth, and people are awed

(CNN) Duchess Catherine and Prince William just had their third baby, and everyone seems to be doing well. Great! Mazel tov! Now it's time to talk about that other miracle of life they're showing off.

"Hello! Yes, this child just came out of me and yet here I am, a picture of grace and poise!"

Yes, of course, Kate Middleton has a team of hair, makeup and clothing stylists. But still, this woman just had a baby! And here she is, giving extremely strong Princess Diana vibes in a raspberry-red dress and actual, honest-to-God heels. HOW.

The internet was agog.

Duchess Kate amazes me. Waving at the public, looking beautifully put together and then heading home hours after having her baby. Wow. Just wow

Duchess Kate just gave birth to her third child and she looks better than me She is always so pretty and poised and little.

A lot of folks may want to explain away her appearance with the whole, "She's a royal, anything she could ever want is provided to her" thing, but let's be real: Unless a royal guard escorted Kate's newborn child out of her womb on a cloud of unicorn tears, there's not much that being rich and famous is gonna do to help the messy, wearying process that is childbirth.

Babies do not care that you are one of the most important people in the world. They will visit pain and suffering upon you all the same, and you will love them for it.

Here is the Duchess in 2015, not long after giving birth to her second child, Princess Charlotte. Again we ask, HOW?

Kate and William with their first child, Prince George, in 2013. No yoga pants here! Not that anyone would blame her. Actually, please, someone get this woman some well-deserved yoga pants.

Kate has always turned heads and inspired headlines with her beatific, too-perfect-to-be-true constitution. Notice how her hair never seems to blow too far out of place, or how we never seem to catch her in a yawn or grimace?

Truly, it all sounds exhausting. After dazzling the world yet again with her latest postpartum appearance, let's hope she was treated to the most opulent luxury any royal or non-royal mother could hope for: a nap.