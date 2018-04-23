How Princess Charlotte, 2, just made royal history

(CNN) Move over, #RoyalBaby. Princess Charlotte, not even 3, has just made history.

Although her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a son Monday morning, Charlotte's order in the line of succession to the British throne won't change based on her gender.

This makes Charlotte the first princess who won't be overtaken in the line by a younger brother.

It's all thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 , which changed tradition to state that the gender of a royal born after October 28, 2011 does not give that person, or their descendants, precedence over anyone else in determining the next monarch.

Before this legislation was passed, older sisters were passed by their baby brothers in the order of succession. This would have dropped Princess Charlotte, 2, behind both her siblings: Prince George, 4, and the as-yet-unnamed baby.

