Judge not allowed back to court after berating woman who died

(CNN) A Florida judge who berated a woman in a wheelchair during her first appearance on a domestic violence charge has been told not to return to the courthouse, after the woman died.

Judge Merrilee Ehrlich was seen in video of the April 15 court appearance yelling at Sandra Faye Twiggs. The 59-year-old was in court on a simple battery charge after a dispute over a fan at her home in Lauderhill.

Twiggs was in a wheelchair during her appearance and suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and diabetes, according to her sister, Anna Twiggs.

Ehrlich is seen in the video tearing into Twiggs, at one point saying, "I am not here to talk about your breathing treatments!"

Anna Twiggs bailed her sister out of jail Monday evening. She said she found her sister dead in her bed Wednesday morning.

Read More