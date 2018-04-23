5 things for April 23: Nashville shooting, North Korea, Kate Middleton

(CNN) Earth Day is over, but there are some super simple things you can do every day to show our planet some love. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Nashville shooting

Nashville's hailing a hero and looking for a shooter after a gunman killed four people in a rampage at a Waffle House. Here's what happened: A nearly naked man opened fire early yesterday morning in a Waffle House in Nashville's Antioch neighborhood. A customer, James Shaw Jr., first ducked into a bathroom, then rushed the gunman when there was a pause in the shooting. Police said Shaw wrestled the assault rifle away and tossed it over the counter. Shaw was grazed by a bullet. He also burned his right hand grabbing the barrel of the weapon.

So far, we know very little about the victims beyond their names: Waffle House employee Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; customer Joe R. Perez, 20, of Nashville; Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch and DeEbony Groves, 21 of Gallatin, Tennessee.