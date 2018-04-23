Breaking News

These states are observing Confederate Memorial Day today

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 12:26 PM ET, Mon April 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A veteran of the Confederate States of America examines a Union water bottle in front of a Confederate flag. Here&#39;s a look at the evolution of that flag.
Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag
A veteran of the Confederate States of America examines a Union water bottle in front of a Confederate flag. Here's a look at the evolution of that flag.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
The first national flag of the Confederate States of America was created in 1861 and had seven stars to represent the breakaway states of South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.
Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag
The first national flag of the Confederate States of America was created in 1861 and had seven stars to represent the breakaway states of South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
The second National Flag of the Confederacy was issued by the Confederate Congress on May 1, 1863. This flag was designed to have a distinct difference from the Union&#39;s Stars and Stripes.
Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag
The second National Flag of the Confederacy was issued by the Confederate Congress on May 1, 1863. This flag was designed to have a distinct difference from the Union's Stars and Stripes.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
The third National Flag of the Confederacy was the final flag of the Confederate government and was adopted on March 4, 1865. The flag was not used long before the Confederacy surrendered.
Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag
The third National Flag of the Confederacy was the final flag of the Confederate government and was adopted on March 4, 1865. The flag was not used long before the Confederacy surrendered.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
The Confederate Battle flag known as the &quot;Southern Cross&quot; has 13 stars to represent the defeated Confederate States of America.
Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag
The Confederate Battle flag known as the "Southern Cross" has 13 stars to represent the defeated Confederate States of America.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Dixiecrats resurrected the &quot;Southern Cross&quot; flag as a political symbol around the time President Harry Truman supported efforts to end lynchings and desegregate the military in 1948. During that same period, the Ku Klux Klan began using the flag more widely.
Photos: Evolution of the Confederate flag
Dixiecrats resurrected the "Southern Cross" flag as a political symbol around the time President Harry Truman supported efforts to end lynchings and desegregate the military in 1948. During that same period, the Ku Klux Klan began using the flag more widely.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
confederate battle flag 187501 confederate flag original02 confederate flag03 confederate flagconfederate battle flag scconfederate flag - RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • State government offices are closed Monday in Mississippi and Alabama for Confederate Memorial Day
  • In Georgia the day was changed in 2015 to the generic name of "State Holiday"

(CNN)It's been nearly 153 years since the Confederate Army surrendered to Union forces, ending the American Civil War.

Some Southern states still commemorate those who died fighting for secession from the United States over slavery and states' rights.
State government offices are closed today in Mississippi and Alabama for Confederate Memorial Day.
    In Georgia the day has been called "State Holiday" since 2015, when Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee's birthday were struck from the state calendar. The state holiday list says the official holiday is April 26, but this year it is being observed today.
    The Confederate flag in pop culture
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    The Confederate flag has been as much a part of popular culture as politics in the last few decades. Tom Petty, who displayed it on his 1985 Southern Accents tour, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/tom-petty-on-past-confederate-flag-use-it-was-downright-stupid-20150714?page=2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Rolling Stone&lt;/a&gt; he was &quot;dumb&quot; to do so. &quot;I was pretty ignorant of what it actually meant,&quot; he said. Here are others who have waved the flag -- or used it for their own purposes:
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    The Confederate flag has been as much a part of popular culture as politics in the last few decades. Tom Petty, who displayed it on his 1985 Southern Accents tour, told Rolling Stone he was "dumb" to do so. "I was pretty ignorant of what it actually meant," he said. Here are others who have waved the flag -- or used it for their own purposes:
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    The Southern rock band Molly Hatchet has defended its use of the flag. &quot;We still stand by our heritage, which is the South,&quot; guitarist Bobby Ingram &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hotmetalonline.com/2013/01/04/molly-hatchet-confederate-flag-not-racist/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Hot Metal in 2013&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;I don&#39;t look at it as being racist at all. I look at it as heritage, not hate.&quot;
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    The Southern rock band Molly Hatchet has defended its use of the flag. "We still stand by our heritage, which is the South," guitarist Bobby Ingram told Hot Metal in 2013. "I don't look at it as being racist at all. I look at it as heritage, not hate."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Kanye West has &lt;a href=&quot;http://images.complex.com/complex/image/upload/t_article_image/gsiumm6907fe1qg9vaf9.png&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wrapped himself in the flag&lt;/a&gt; and worn flag decals. &quot;I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It&#39;s my flag now. Now what you gonna do?&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/04/us/kanye-west-confederate-flag/&quot;&gt;he told a Los Angeles radio station&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    Kanye West has wrapped himself in the flag and worn flag decals. "I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It's my flag now. Now what you gonna do?" he told a Los Angeles radio station.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    The General Lee, the 1969 Dodge Charger from the TV show &quot;The Dukes of Hazzard,&quot; featured a flag on its roof. Warner Bros. said it would no longer license models of the car with the flag. One of the show&#39;s stars, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/john-schneider-confederate-flag-dukes-804933&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Schneider, told The Hollywood Reporter&lt;/a&gt; that he was unhappy with the decision. Though acknowledging others may see it as a symbol of racism, he said, &quot;If the flag was a symbol of racism, then Bo and Luke and Daisy and Uncle Jesse were a pack of wild racists and that could not be further from the truth.&quot;
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    The General Lee, the 1969 Dodge Charger from the TV show "The Dukes of Hazzard," featured a flag on its roof. Warner Bros. said it would no longer license models of the car with the flag. One of the show's stars, John Schneider, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was unhappy with the decision. Though acknowledging others may see it as a symbol of racism, he said, "If the flag was a symbol of racism, then Bo and Luke and Daisy and Uncle Jesse were a pack of wild racists and that could not be further from the truth."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Lynyrd Skynyrd trotted out the flag as a symbol of rebellion in the 1970s, as seen on &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVT-K82aoVI&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a clip of the band performing &quot;Sweet Home Alabama&quot; in 1975&lt;/a&gt;. The group&#39;s Gary Rossington&lt;a href=&quot;http://newsroom.blogs.cnn.com/2012/09/09/lynyrd-skynyrd-talks-southern-roots/&quot;&gt; told CNN in 2012&lt;/a&gt; that it would stop using it, though &lt;a href=&quot;http://theboot.com/lynyrd-skynyrd-confederate-flag/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Skynyrd soon brought it back&lt;/a&gt;. But now &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nola.com/music/index.ssf/2015/06/even_lynyrd_skynyrd_wanted_to.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;they give American flags more prominence&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    Lynyrd Skynyrd trotted out the flag as a symbol of rebellion in the 1970s, as seen on a clip of the band performing "Sweet Home Alabama" in 1975. The group's Gary Rossington told CNN in 2012 that it would stop using it, though Skynyrd soon brought it back. But now they give American flags more prominence.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Kid Rock has been an outspoken supporter of the flag in the wake of recent controversy. The Michigan-born musician hasn&#39;t displayed it recently, but used it when promoting his 2012 album &quot;Rebel Soul.&quot; He &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/kid-rock-tells-protestors-to-kiss-my-ass-over-confederate-flag-20150710&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told off protesters in a Fox News interview&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    Kid Rock has been an outspoken supporter of the flag in the wake of recent controversy. The Michigan-born musician hasn't displayed it recently, but used it when promoting his 2012 album "Rebel Soul." He told off protesters in a Fox News interview.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Ludacris &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.complex.com/style/2013/06/the-worst-hip-hop-fashion-fails-of-all-time/ludacris-confederate-suit&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wore a Confederate flag outfit&lt;/a&gt; at the 2005 Vibe Awards -- and then stripped it off to reveal a flag in African pride colors. &quot;This flag represents the oppression that we as African Americans have endured for years,&quot; the Georgia-raised rapper said.
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    Ludacris wore a Confederate flag outfit at the 2005 Vibe Awards -- and then stripped it off to reveal a flag in African pride colors. "This flag represents the oppression that we as African Americans have endured for years," the Georgia-raised rapper said.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    In the OutKast&#39;s video &quot;Sorry Ms. Jackson,&quot; Atlanta-born rapper Andre 3000 wore a prominently featured flag belt buckle. He wore it &quot;for Southern pride and to rebel,&quot; he told Vibe magazine.
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    In the OutKast's video "Sorry Ms. Jackson," Atlanta-born rapper Andre 3000 wore a prominently featured flag belt buckle. He wore it "for Southern pride and to rebel," he told Vibe magazine.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz prominently feature the flag on the cover of their album &quot;Put Yo Hood Up.&quot; He says showing it -- and showing it burning -- takes power away from racists. &quot;We burned the flag on the album cover and in the music video,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2015/07/09/still-raging-after-all-these-years-lil-jon-on-his-edm-rebirth-and-burning-the-confederate-flag.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he told the Daily Beast&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: The Confederate flag in pop culture
    Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz prominently feature the flag on the cover of their album "Put Yo Hood Up." He says showing it -- and showing it burning -- takes power away from racists. "We burned the flag on the album cover and in the music video," he told the Daily Beast.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    02 confed flag pop culture restricted01 confed flag pop culture03 confed flag pop culture restricted04 confed flag pop culture05 confed flag pop culture06 confed flag pop culture07 confed flag pop culture restricted08 confed flag pop culture09 confed flag pop culture
    The change in Georgia came amid debate in the South over what to do with Confederate symbols after the killings of nine black parishioners in a Charleston, South Carolina, church, by a white supremacist in 2015.
    Read More
    In some parts of the South, the debate has prompted a counter-effort to honor Southern heritage and preserve symbols of the Confederacy.
    A Georgia lawmaker tried to revive Confederate Memorial Day in name in 2017. The proposal, which did not gain traction, made no direct reference to slavery or the Civil War. But it sought to recognize the "four-year struggle for states' rights, individual freedom and local government control."
    Battle over Confederate symbols continues with Mississippi state flag
    Battle over Confederate symbols continues with Mississippi state flag
    Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant issued a proclamation in 2016 declaring April as Confederate Heritage Month in his state. Amid backlash, he defended the proclamation, saying "history deserves study and reflection, no matter how unpleasant or complicated parts of it may be," according to his spokesman.
    A year later he signed another proclamation with similar language and declared April 24 Confederate Memorial Day to "honor those who served in the confederacy."
    "It is important for all Americans to reflect upon our nation's past, to gain insight from our mistakes and successes, and to come to a full understanding that the lessons learned yesterday and today will carry us through tomorrow if we carefully and earnestly strive to understand and appreciate our heritage and our opportunities which lie before us," the proclamation reads.
    Former Georgia city official drops N-word while pushing for Confederate History Month
    Former Georgia city official drops N-word while pushing for Confederate History Month
    But historically, some residents of these states have taken issue with the holiday.
    "I'm troubled that in a state made up of 40% people of color, our leadership continues to openly sanction the use of taxpayer funds to endorse a neo-Confederate agenda," Mississippi Rising Coalition President Lea Campbell said last year in a Facebook post promoting protests of the holiday.
    "It is time to move forward," she wrote. "We can be proud Southerners and honor our heritage and the sacrifices made by our ancestors without use of taxpayer funds to promote a racially unjust agenda."