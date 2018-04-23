Story highlights State government offices are closed Monday in Mississippi and Alabama for Confederate Memorial Day

In Georgia the day was changed in 2015 to the generic name of "State Holiday"

(CNN) It's been nearly 153 years since the Confederate Army surrendered to Union forces, ending the American Civil War.

Some Southern states still commemorate those who died fighting for secession from the United States over slavery and states' rights.

State government offices are closed today in Mississippi and Alabama for Confederate Memorial Day.

April 26, but this year it is being observed today. In Georgia the day has been called "State Holiday" since 2015, when Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee's birthday were struck from the state calendar. The state holiday list says the official holiday isApril 26, but this year it is being observed today.

The change in Georgia came amid debate in the South over what to do with Confederate symbols after the killings of nine black parishioners in a Charleston, South Carolina, church, by a white supremacist in 2015.