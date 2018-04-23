Libby lawyer: Trump got 'a thrill' from pardoning Scooter Libby

Washington (CNN) An informal legal adviser to President Donald Trump said the President got "a thrill" when he granted Scooter Libby a pardon, and she denied that any pardons are intended to send a political message to his personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Asked whether a possible pardon for the late boxer Jack Johnson is intended to signal to Cohen that he, too, could be pardoned, Victoria Toensing replied, "No."

"No, I'm telling you, he got a thrill from giving Scooter a pardon," Toensing, who has been Libby's attorney, told CNN's Erin Burnett when asked about the President's motive for pardons.

Trump pardoned Libby, a former aide to Dick Cheney, earlier this month.

On Saturday, Trump said he is considering posthumously pardoning Johnson, who was convicted in 1913 under the Mann Act for taking his white girlfriend across state lines for "immoral" purposes -- per the advice of actor Sylvester Stallone.

Read More