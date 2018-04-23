(CNN) President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of state faces a key committee vote Monday evening, where Mike Pompeo is not expected to have enough support for a favorable recommendation, a distinction not seen before in recorded US history for a nominee to be the nation's top diplomat.

Pompeo can still -- and is expected to -- advance for a full floor vote, where his supporters believe he'll be able to advance, as three Senate Democrats have said they'll vote for him.

In the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, however, the numbers on the panel are against him. Of the committee's 21 members, all 10 Democrats plus one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky , have said they'll vote against him. That puts Pompeo in line for a historic distinction: the first secretary of state nominee not to win a favorable recommendation from the committee, according to the Senate Historian's office.

Keep an eye on this piece of protocol: the committee technically has to approve sending the nomination to the floor unfavorably.

That means if all who are opposed to the nomination are opposed to sending it to the floor at all, even unfavorably, Pompeo has a really big problem. This has been discussed among some Democrats, however, aides say that as of this point, almost certainly will not occur.