No need for Trump to pardon personal lawyer at this point, adviser says

Washington (CNN) There is currently "no need" to pardon President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short said Monday.

"There's no need," Short told CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Chris Cuomo. "There's no need for that at this point, Chris. I think that the President, of course, all of us are frustrated. We're very frustrated with the scope of the investigation and the way it's dragged on."

Short was apparently referring to special counsel Robert Mueller, whose office referred the case to the Southern District of New York which led to a raid earlier this month on Cohen's home, hotel room and office as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into his business dealings.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, however, did not rule out the possibility that Trump could pardon Cohen.

"I don't think that we are going to talk about hypotheticals that don't exist right now," Sanders told reporters at the White House Monday morning.

