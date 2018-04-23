Kamala Harris changes course, says she'll reject corporate PAC cash

(CNN) California Sen. Kamala Harris will join other leading Democrats in rejecting corporate PAC money, she announced in an interview on Monday.

The decision marks a reversal from Harris, who refused at a town hall in Sacramento earlier this month to swear off corporate donations. Harris publicized her new position during a visit, taped Friday, with "The Breakfast Club," a New York radio show. When asked by co-host Charlamagne Tha God about her earlier response, Harris said she had reconsidered.

"I was asked that question (at the town hall) and I wasn't expecting the question. And I thought about it afterwards," Harris said. "I think that money has had such an outside influence on politics, and especially with the Supreme Court determining Citizens United, which basically means that big corporations can spend unlimited amounts of money influencing our campaigns, right? We're all supposed to have an equal vote, but money has now really tipped the balance between an individual having equal power in an election to a corporation. So I've actually made a decision since I had that conversation that I'm not going to accept corporate PAC checks. I just, I'm not."

In Sacramento earlier this month, Harris demurred when an audience member asked if she would say "Thanks, but no thanks" to a "corporation or a corporate lobbyist (who) wants to give you money for a campaign."

