Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tweeted on Monday that he will support CIA Director Mike Pompeo in his confirmation vote to be the next secretary of state, the second Democrat to back the nominee increasing his chances of being confirmed by the chamber.

"After meeting with Mike Pompeo, discussing his foreign policy perspectives, & considering his distinguished time as CIA Director & his exemplary career in public service, I will vote to confirm Mike Pompeo to be our next Secretary of State," the West Virginia senator tweeted.

On Monday, the Foreign Relations committee is set to vote on Pompeo -- where he is expected to not receive a favorable committee vote, though that won't stop his nomination, according to GOP lawmakers and aides.

