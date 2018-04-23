Washington (CNN)Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tweeted on Monday that he will support CIA Director Mike Pompeo in his confirmation vote to be the next secretary of state, the second Democrat to back the nominee increasing his chances of being confirmed by the chamber.
"After meeting with Mike Pompeo, discussing his foreign policy perspectives, & considering his distinguished time as CIA Director & his exemplary career in public service, I will vote to confirm Mike Pompeo to be our next Secretary of State," the West Virginia senator tweeted.
Manchin joins North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp as the second Democratic senator to publicly announce their support for Pompeo.
On Monday, the Foreign Relations committee is set to vote on Pompeo -- where he is expected to not receive a favorable committee vote, though that won't stop his nomination, according to GOP lawmakers and aides.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has said he'll oppose Pompeo's nomination, meaning Republicans would need at least one Democrat in order to confirm him in the full floor vote. Now with Manchin's vote joining Heitkamp's, Pompeo can afford to lose another Republican vote and still be confirmed. GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona has signaled he has some concerns about Pompeo's nomination but hasn't yet said how he'll vote.
All eyes had been on a handful of moderate Democrats who Republicans are trying to win over, including Manchin and Sens. Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Claire McCaskill of Missouri -- all of whom are up for re-election this year in states that Trump won by big margins in 2016.