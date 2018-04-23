Washington (CNN) Ivana Trump says she doesn't think it's necessary for her ex-husband, Donald Trump, to run for re-election in 2020, according to an interview with Page Six.

"He has a good life and he has everything. Donald is going to be 74, 73 for the next (election) and maybe he should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune," Ivana said last week in her Upper East Side townhouse, also commenting, "I'll tell you something, I don't think it's necessary."

Ivana told Page Six she speaks to the President every month and that she thinks he misses his freedom.

"I don't think he probably knew how much is involved of being the president. It's so (much) information — you have to know the whole world," she said.

Ivana was married to Donald Trump for some 15 years. They had three children -- Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, who is now a senior adviser at the White House.

