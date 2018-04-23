Washington (CNN) Scores of former military officials signed on to an open letter published by an activist group Monday challenging President Donald Trump's nomination of Gina Haspel to lead the CIA -- and called for the declassification of her agency records.

Signatories to the letter include former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Hugh H. Shelton, retired Marine Corps Gen. John R. "Jack" Dailey and retired Air Force Gen. Walter Kross.

"We did not accept the 'just following orders' justification after World War II, and we should not accept it now," the letter reads. "Waterboarding and other forms of torture or cruel and inhuman treatment are -- and always have been -- clearly unlawful."

Trump's decision to nominate Haspel to succeed CIA Director Mike Pompeo prompted outrage from human rights and civil liberties groups, and members of the Senate tasked with approving her nomination have called on the CIA to make available much more information about her career in the agency.

The CIA declassified a memo last week absolving Haspel of responsibility for destroying tapes showing torture, but key Democrats said the agency should go much further to square their concerns.

Raha Wala, national security advocacy director at Human Rights First, told CNN on Monday that retired Gen. Charles Krulak, former commandant of the Marine Corps, led the effort around the letter.

"We're deeply troubled by the prospect of someone who appears to have been intimately involved in torture being elevated to one of the most important positions in the intelligence community," Krulak said in a conference call on the letter.