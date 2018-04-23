(CNN) The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to vote Monday on Mike Pompeo to be the next secretary of state, but the vote could prove to be a historic snub on the man vying to be the country's top diplomat.

Democrats on the committee as well as Republican Sen. Rand Paul are expected to vote against Pompeo, which would lead the committee to report out his nomination without a favorable recommendation. But Republicans are still expected to bring his nomination to the floor anyway for a vote where Pompeo is on track to be confirmed.

The committee's chairman, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the nominee should be "confirmed overwhelmingly," and one of the chamber's more moderate Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, told NBC she planned to vote for Pompeo's confirmation.

On Thursday, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp became the first Democrat to formally announce her support for Pompeo, which, assuming no other Republicans come out in opposition, would give him the votes he needed to win the nomination.

Trump's pick to replace Pompeo leading the CIA, Gina Haspel , isn't scheduled to have her confirmation hearing until May 9, but late last week the agency declassified an internal memo that absolves Haspel of responsibility for destroying videotapes showing the waterboarding of terrorism suspects in 2005, an issue that's been a key sticking point for senators weighing her confirmation. The agency argues this memorandum should satisfy some of those demands, but some Democrats were not pleased with the release so expect the issue to come up continue popping up this week.