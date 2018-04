I'm a legislator and a mom. Tammy Duckworth is my hero

Michelle Wu is a Boston City Councilor At-Large. She is a former president of the City Council. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) On Thursday, Senator Tammy Duckworth and her newborn daughter Maile made history for working parents everywhere when they entered the Senate floor together for mom to cast a vote.

As a legislator who has given birth twice while in office and brought my infant sons to work, I have been cheering on Senator Duckworth with admiration and empathy.

The image of a peacefully sleeping baby surrounded by smiling senators didn't come without a fight. Senator Duckworth and Senator Amy Klobuchar, ranking Democrat on the Rules and Administration Committee, spent months pushing to amend the Senate rule barring children from the floor so that new parents could bring babies younger than a year old. They had to overcome concerns from colleagues on both sides of the aisle about decorum, with Senator Orrin Hatch famously asking , "But what if there are 10 babies on the floor of the Senate?" Others suggested that voting from the cloakroom should be good enough for a senator with an infant.

The discussion highlights a tension that working moms and dads across the country know well: visibly caring for children can undermine one's perceived professionalism or credibility as a leader.

Too often, our societal norms still set up a false choice between parenting and professionalism.

