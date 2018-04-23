Houthi political leader confirmed dead Monday; airstrikes kill more than 30 at Yemen wedding

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) The top political leader in Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas was killed last week in a Saudi-led coalition airstrike, Houthi-controlled media outlets said Monday.

He is Saleh al-Sammad, who served as the acting president in Houthi-controlled areas and the head of the group's Supreme Political Council.

The strike was carried out Thursday in eastern Hodeida province by a "US-Saudi" warplane, the council said.

The announcement was made on Al-Masirah TV and the Yemen News Agency a day after airstrikes struck a wedding party in northwestern Yemen, killing nearly three dozen people and wounding several more.

The council declared three days of mourning for Sammad's death and selected Mahdi Mohammed Mashat as its head.

