Airstrikes kill scores at Yemen wedding

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) At least 33 people were killed and 41 wounded after airstrikes hit a wedding party in northwest Yemen on Sunday night, medic Abdullah Nusari and a municipal official told CNN.

Two missiles hit the celebration in the town of Hajja, several minutes apart, eyewitnesses and officials told CNN.

The Saudi-led coalition which has been fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels said it was investigating the incident.

"We take this report very seriously and it will be fully investigated as all reports of this nature are. Whilst this is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further," coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al Maliki told CNN.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting Iranian Houthi rebels in Yemen for more than two years.

