Russia ramps up pressure on Trump to honor Iran nuclear deal

(CNN) Russia joined a chorus of voices Monday urging US President Donald Trump to stand by the Iran nuclear deal, as Tehran sent a stern warning that it was an "all or nothing" situation.

During his election campaign, Trump vowed to rip up the landmark deal, which obliges Iran to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the suspension of economic sanctions. Now Trump is threatening to reject an extension of the deal by a May 12 deadline.

"Russia is consistent in its position on keeping the so-called Iran deal viable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Monday, adding there was "no alternative" to the deal.

Russia's comments come as French President Emmanuel Macron was en route to Washington, where he is expected to try to convince Trump of the deal's merits. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also expected to make a trip this week with the same mission.

Macron appears to have established an influential relationship with Trump , and in an interview with Fox News that aired Sunday, he warned the US President of clashing with his European allies. France, Germany and the UK helped the Obama administration broker the deal in 2015 and have all called on the US leader to honor it.

