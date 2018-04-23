Breaking News

How many hours it takes to turn an acquaintance into a friend

By Cari Romm, The Cut

Updated 3:51 AM ET, Mon April 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

We know what you&#39;re thinking: Who &lt;em&gt;isn&#39;t &lt;/em&gt;Taylor Swift friends with? We couldn&#39;t tell you, because this superstar seems to be friendly with everyone famous, including Lorde. After the teen singer picked up two awards at the 2014 Grammys, Swift -- who didn&#39;t win that night -- shared a photo to let her fans know that she was fully supporting her friends. &quot;And you know. ... We&#39;re on each other&#39;s team,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/427648489472790528&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Swift tweeted&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
We know what you're thinking: Who isn't Taylor Swift friends with? We couldn't tell you, because this superstar seems to be friendly with everyone famous, including Lorde. After the teen singer picked up two awards at the 2014 Grammys, Swift -- who didn't win that night -- shared a photo to let her fans know that she was fully supporting her friends. "And you know. ... We're on each other's team," Swift tweeted.
Hide Caption
1 of 31
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg kicked it onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in March2015. The pair go way back and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ocre0kXgvg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;enjoyed cooking together&lt;/a&gt; so much that they launched &quot;Martha &amp;amp; Snoop&#39;s Potluck Dinner Party&quot; on VH1 in 2016.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg kicked it onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in March2015. The pair go way back and enjoyed cooking together so much that they launched "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" on VH1 in 2016.
Hide Caption
2 of 31
Jennifer Lawrence &lt;a href=&quot;http://artsbeat.blogs.nytimes.com/2015/08/26/jennifer-lawrence-amy-schumer-writing-screenplay-together/?utm_source=Microsoft&amp;utm_campaign=Syndication&amp;utm_medium=Jennifer+Lawrence+and+Amy+Schumer+Writing+Screenplay%2C+Will+Star+as+Sisters&amp;_r=0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spilled the beans to the New York Times&lt;/a&gt; in 2015 that she and new friend Amy Schumer are writing a script together. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2015/08/jennifer-lawrence-amy-schumer-vacation-photos&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Schumer&#39;s pictures of their friendship&lt;/a&gt; have delighted the Internet.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Jennifer Lawrence spilled the beans to the New York Times in 2015 that she and new friend Amy Schumer are writing a script together. Schumer's pictures of their friendship have delighted the Internet.
Hide Caption
3 of 31
Bill Nye is &quot;SO all about that bass.&quot; Meghan Trainor and the Science Guy appeared in &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/p/0SNSnWuSqC/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;photos with each other on Instagram&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;My new best friend,&quot; Trainor said. &quot;Thanks for coming to both of my New York shows. I love u!&quot; Nye, meanwhile, &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/p/0Rfga5keGT/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;flashed his all-access pass&lt;/a&gt; and called Trainor &quot;my (new) BFF.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Bill Nye is "SO all about that bass." Meghan Trainor and the Science Guy appeared in photos with each other on Instagram. "My new best friend," Trainor said. "Thanks for coming to both of my New York shows. I love u!" Nye, meanwhile, flashed his all-access pass and called Trainor "my (new) BFF."
Hide Caption
4 of 31
Sure, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini are both New Yorkers who are self-proclaimed tough girls, but we still wouldn&#39;t have necessarily pegged them as BFFs. And yet the pair are pretty tight and often show up together on &lt;a href=&quot;http://instagram.com/leahremini&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;each other&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; Instagram &lt;a href=&quot;http://instagram.com/jlo&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accounts.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Sure, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini are both New Yorkers who are self-proclaimed tough girls, but we still wouldn't have necessarily pegged them as BFFs. And yet the pair are pretty tight and often show up together on each other's Instagram accounts.
Hide Caption
5 of 31
Justin Timberlake, right, and Aaron Paul are two very busy guys, but sometimes pizza with friends is a bigger priority. When Timberlake asked on Twitter whether he was the only one who &quot;legitimately&quot; misses Jesse Pinkman, Paul&#39;s &quot;Breaking Bad&quot; character, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/aaronpaul_8/with_replies&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul replied&lt;/a&gt;: &quot;I miss you too, man. We should hang out and eat some pizza.&quot; If Timberlake&#39;s response is any indication, the two bosom buddies will soon be tracking down &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/jtimberlake/status/474530054798450691&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a Chick-fil-A pie. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Justin Timberlake, right, and Aaron Paul are two very busy guys, but sometimes pizza with friends is a bigger priority. When Timberlake asked on Twitter whether he was the only one who "legitimately" misses Jesse Pinkman, Paul's "Breaking Bad" character, Paul replied: "I miss you too, man. We should hang out and eat some pizza." If Timberlake's response is any indication, the two bosom buddies will soon be tracking down a Chick-fil-A pie.
Hide Caption
6 of 31
We had no idea Meryl Streep and 50 Cent had a budding friendship until the rapper shared photos of himself hanging out with the Oscar winner at an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. Not only were the two clearly having a ball courtside, &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/1937415-50-cent-sits-by-meryl-streep-hangs-out-with-kobe-bryant-at-lakers-knicks-game&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;but they seemed chummy off the court as well as they ran into Lakers star Kobe Bryant&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
We had no idea Meryl Streep and 50 Cent had a budding friendship until the rapper shared photos of himself hanging out with the Oscar winner at an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. Not only were the two clearly having a ball courtside, but they seemed chummy off the court as well as they ran into Lakers star Kobe Bryant.
Hide Caption
7 of 31
It turns out that Meryl Streep isn&#39;t 50 Cent&#39;s only high-powered friend. He&#39;s also pals with Bette Midler, volunteering for Midler&#39;s New York Restoration Project. &quot;He&#39;s really made my life worth living,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/gossip/50-cent-bette-midler-odd-pairing-restoration-project-article-1.372944&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Midler said in 2009&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;(50) has been with me through thick and thin.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
It turns out that Meryl Streep isn't 50 Cent's only high-powered friend. He's also pals with Bette Midler, volunteering for Midler's New York Restoration Project. "He's really made my life worth living," Midler said in 2009. "(50) has been with me through thick and thin."
Hide Caption
8 of 31
After they filmed 2011&#39;s &quot;Moneyball&quot; together, Brad Pitt, right, and Jonah Hill have maintained a friendship. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/jonah-hill-crashed-at-brad-pitt-angelina-jolies-house-for-4-months-20112212&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pitt even let Hill stay in his New Orleans home&lt;/a&gt; for months while Hill was filming &quot;This Is The End,&quot; and Hill confirmed on &quot;The Howard Stern Show&quot; that he and Pitt keep in touch regularly.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
After they filmed 2011's "Moneyball" together, Brad Pitt, right, and Jonah Hill have maintained a friendship. Pitt even let Hill stay in his New Orleans home for months while Hill was filming "This Is The End," and Hill confirmed on "The Howard Stern Show" that he and Pitt keep in touch regularly.
Hide Caption
9 of 31
Swift, left, is beloved by regular Joes and superstars alike. One of her high-level supporters is Lena Dunham, who can often be found singing Swift&#39;s praises on Twitter. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lifeandstylemag.com/entertainment/news/taylor-swift-lena-dunham-best-friends-lunch-rhode-island-memorial-day-Ed-Sheeren-Hailie%20Steinfeld-Jessica-Szohr-Jack-Antonoff&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;They&#39;ve been spotted&lt;/a&gt; catching a lunch here and there, too.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Swift, left, is beloved by regular Joes and superstars alike. One of her high-level supporters is Lena Dunham, who can often be found singing Swift's praises on Twitter. They've been spotted catching a lunch here and there, too.
Hide Caption
10 of 31
Hollywood hunks Jon Hamm, left, and Paul Rudd have a friendship that&#39;s lasted for years. Their bond stretches all the way back to high school, and Hamm still calls Rudd &lt;a href=&quot;tvline.com/2011/06/20/emmy-jon-hamm-career-don-draper-comedy/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;one of his oldest pals in Hollywood.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Hollywood hunks Jon Hamm, left, and Paul Rudd have a friendship that's lasted for years. Their bond stretches all the way back to high school, and Hamm still calls Rudd one of his oldest pals in Hollywood.
Hide Caption
11 of 31
Blake Lively, left, and Florence Welch are such good friends that the Florence + The Machine singer happily &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20628647,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;performed three songs&lt;/a&gt; at Lively&#39;s 2012 wedding to Ryan Reynolds.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Blake Lively, left, and Florence Welch are such good friends that the Florence + The Machine singer happily performed three songs at Lively's 2012 wedding to Ryan Reynolds.
Hide Caption
12 of 31
Helen Mirren and Russell Brand have a rather, er, intimate friendship. The two &quot;Arthur&quot; co-stars get along well off-set, too, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/tv-movies/lather-helen-mirren-caught-giving-russell-brand-bath-set-arthur-article-1.201435&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;as this photo of Mirren&lt;/a&gt; giving Brand a bath in 2010 shows. &quot;We are best ... we are really close friends,&quot; Mirren told &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-body/news/helen-mirren-im-going-to-frame-russell-brands-underwear-2011241&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Us Weekly&lt;/a&gt; in 2011.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Helen Mirren and Russell Brand have a rather, er, intimate friendship. The two "Arthur" co-stars get along well off-set, too, as this photo of Mirren giving Brand a bath in 2010 shows. "We are best ... we are really close friends," Mirren told Us Weekly in 2011.
Hide Caption
13 of 31
You might think that Demi Lovato, left, and Kim Kardashian wouldn&#39;t have a ton in common -- Lovato&#39;s a Disney kid, while Kardashian is a reality star -- but these stars have relied on one another in tough times. &lt;a href=&quot;http://hollywoodlife.com/2012/01/04/kim-kardashian-message-to-demi-lovato-true-friend-seventeen/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lovato&#39;s said Kardashian was there for her&lt;/a&gt; when few others were as she sought treatment for emotional and physical issues, and Kardashian has called Lovato &quot;a true friend.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
You might think that Demi Lovato, left, and Kim Kardashian wouldn't have a ton in common -- Lovato's a Disney kid, while Kardashian is a reality star -- but these stars have relied on one another in tough times. Lovato's said Kardashian was there for her when few others were as she sought treatment for emotional and physical issues, and Kardashian has called Lovato "a true friend."
Hide Caption
14 of 31
The bromance between Dax Shepard, left, and Tom Arnold is a real one, although they sometimes play buds on-screen as well. &quot;Tom Arnold and I are really best friends,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.avclub.com/article/dax-shepard-on-iidiocracyi-ihit-runi-and-van-halen-84045&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Shepard assured The A.V. Club&lt;/a&gt; around the release of their movie together, 2012&#39;s &quot;Hit and Run.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
The bromance between Dax Shepard, left, and Tom Arnold is a real one, although they sometimes play buds on-screen as well. "Tom Arnold and I are really best friends," Shepard assured The A.V. Club around the release of their movie together, 2012's "Hit and Run."
Hide Caption
15 of 31
You know you&#39;ve found a true friend when they&#39;ll offer up their chic home for you to use as a hideout. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/334651/robert-pattinson-holed-up-at-reese-witherspoon-s-ojai-house-after-kristen-stewart-scandal&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;That&#39;s what Reese Witherspoon did&lt;/a&gt; for her &quot;Water for Elephants&quot; co-star and friend Rob Pattinson when his relationship with Kristen Stewart hit a very public breaking point in 2012.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
You know you've found a true friend when they'll offer up their chic home for you to use as a hideout. That's what Reese Witherspoon did for her "Water for Elephants" co-star and friend Rob Pattinson when his relationship with Kristen Stewart hit a very public breaking point in 2012.
Hide Caption
16 of 31
We didn&#39;t know that Jessica Alba, right, and Nicole Richie were so close they&#39;d vacay together, but the two were seen enjoying downtime in St Barts in April 2013. Fashionable moms of feather seem to flock together.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
We didn't know that Jessica Alba, right, and Nicole Richie were so close they'd vacay together, but the two were seen enjoying downtime in St Barts in April 2013. Fashionable moms of feather seem to flock together.
Hide Caption
17 of 31
Lovato&#39;s friendship with Selena Gomez, right, has had its turbulence -- specifically, the feud that caused the two to fall out around 2010 -- but they were soon back on solid ground. &quot;She&#39;s the only person that I would tell the deepest, darkest secrets to,&quot; Gomez told Seventeen magazine. &quot;The only person.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Lovato's friendship with Selena Gomez, right, has had its turbulence -- specifically, the feud that caused the two to fall out around 2010 -- but they were soon back on solid ground. "She's the only person that I would tell the deepest, darkest secrets to," Gomez told Seventeen magazine. "The only person."
Hide Caption
18 of 31
Speaking of Selena Gomez, one of her definite BFFs, Swift, is also surprisingly good pals with Emma Stone. We didn&#39;t think the worlds of Hollywood and Nashville crossed all that much, but Stone loves that Swift can make her laugh. &quot;We&#39;re very different, but (Swift) has a sick sense of humor,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mtv.com/news/articles/1635422/taylor-swift-has-sick-sense-humor-pal-emma-stone.jhtml&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Stone once told MTV.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Speaking of Selena Gomez, one of her definite BFFs, Swift, is also surprisingly good pals with Emma Stone. We didn't think the worlds of Hollywood and Nashville crossed all that much, but Stone loves that Swift can make her laugh. "We're very different, but (Swift) has a sick sense of humor," Stone once told MTV.
Hide Caption
19 of 31
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.marieclaire.co.uk/news/533301/angelina-jolie-i-don-t-really-have-girlfriends.html#index=1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;By her own admission,&lt;/a&gt; Angelina Jolie doesn&#39;t have a lot of girlfriends, but there are at least two women she counts on for sisterly support. Gwen Stefani has been seen hanging out with Jolie and her massive brood, and former &quot;Facts of Life&quot; star &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.celebuzz.com/2012-05-03/is-she-or-isnt-she-facts-of-life-star-mindy-cohn-dishes-on-being-godmother-to-brad-angelinas-kids-exclusive/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mindy Cohn is said to be so close to Jolie that she&#39;s godmother to her kids.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
By her own admission, Angelina Jolie doesn't have a lot of girlfriends, but there are at least two women she counts on for sisterly support. Gwen Stefani has been seen hanging out with Jolie and her massive brood, and former "Facts of Life" star Mindy Cohn is said to be so close to Jolie that she's godmother to her kids.
Hide Caption
20 of 31
Matt Bomer, left, and Joe Manganiello were bros long before they starred in 2012&#39;s &quot;Magic Mike&quot; together. The two actors have been buds since college.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Matt Bomer, left, and Joe Manganiello were bros long before they starred in 2012's "Magic Mike" together. The two actors have been buds since college.
Hide Caption
21 of 31
Jennifer Aniston&#39;s friendship with Courteney Cox gets all the attention, but she&#39;s just as cool with Rudd. The two met as budding thespians in Los Angeles and then got to know each other better with 1998&#39;s &quot;The Object of My Affection.&quot; By the time they got around to co-starring together again in 2012&#39;s &quot;Wanderlust,&quot; Aniston and Rudd could call each other old friends.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Jennifer Aniston's friendship with Courteney Cox gets all the attention, but she's just as cool with Rudd. The two met as budding thespians in Los Angeles and then got to know each other better with 1998's "The Object of My Affection." By the time they got around to co-starring together again in 2012's "Wanderlust," Aniston and Rudd could call each other old friends.
Hide Caption
22 of 31
Matthew McConaughey, left, has stood by his friend Lance Armstrong as he&#39;s faced backlash from his 2013 doping scandal. The two Texas natives have known each other for years, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mtv.com/news/articles/1700519/lance-armstrong-scandal-matthew-mcconaughey-comment.jhtml&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;McConaughey admitted that his first reaction&lt;/a&gt; was to be angry at and sad for his pal. &quot;I had a part of me that took it kind of personally,&quot; McConaughey said, but he soon realized &quot;that those of us that took that personally, like, &#39;Oh, he lied to me,&#39; it&#39;s not true. ... Where I am now is I&#39;ve put myself out of the way and I am happy for this guy, who has now chosen to re-enter this new chapter of his life a truly free man.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Matthew McConaughey, left, has stood by his friend Lance Armstrong as he's faced backlash from his 2013 doping scandal. The two Texas natives have known each other for years, and McConaughey admitted that his first reaction was to be angry at and sad for his pal. "I had a part of me that took it kind of personally," McConaughey said, but he soon realized "that those of us that took that personally, like, 'Oh, he lied to me,' it's not true. ... Where I am now is I've put myself out of the way and I am happy for this guy, who has now chosen to re-enter this new chapter of his life a truly free man."
Hide Caption
23 of 31
Ever since they co-starred in the 2010 romantic comedy &quot;Valentine&#39;s Day,&quot; Jennifer Garner, left, and Jessica Biel can&#39;t get enough of one another. &quot;We don&#39;t work with a lot of women on our films,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity-lifestyle/celebrities/jennifer-garner-jessica-biel-interview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Biel explained of their bond&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;On this film, it was great to have someone like Jessica around.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Ever since they co-starred in the 2010 romantic comedy "Valentine's Day," Jennifer Garner, left, and Jessica Biel can't get enough of one another. "We don't work with a lot of women on our films," Biel explained of their bond. "On this film, it was great to have someone like Jessica around."
Hide Caption
24 of 31
Perhaps it shouldn&#39;t be that surprising that Katy Perry, left, and Kate Hudson are friends; after all, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/24/showbiz/music/grammys-2014-celeb-name-game/&quot;&gt;they do share a name&lt;/a&gt;. (Perry&#39;s real name is Katheryn Hudson.) But their bond extends beyond that -- it turns out they both adore getting together for game nights. &quot;We are buds, and we get along,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/katy-perry-reveals-kate-hudson-friendship-singers-real-name-is-katheryn-hudson-20131610&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kate Hudson said in 2013&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;We have become friends and go to game nights together, we play this game called Mafia. ... We play it all the time.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Perhaps it shouldn't be that surprising that Katy Perry, left, and Kate Hudson are friends; after all, they do share a name. (Perry's real name is Katheryn Hudson.) But their bond extends beyond that -- it turns out they both adore getting together for game nights. "We are buds, and we get along," Kate Hudson said in 2013. "We have become friends and go to game nights together, we play this game called Mafia. ... We play it all the time."
Hide Caption
25 of 31
Rashida Jones, right, knows she can count on her friend Natalie Portman for all the really important things, such as what to expect when kissing a gal pal on camera. Jones&#39; BFF Portman, who&#39;d practiced in 2010&#39;s &quot;Black Swan,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.accesshollywood.com/rashida-jones-dishes-on-kissing-zooey-deschanel-in-our-idiot-brother-reveals-love-scene-advice-from-natalie-portman_article_51963&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;gave Jones advice&lt;/a&gt; for her role as a gay woman in 2011&#39;s &quot;My Idiot Brother.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Rashida Jones, right, knows she can count on her friend Natalie Portman for all the really important things, such as what to expect when kissing a gal pal on camera. Jones' BFF Portman, who'd practiced in 2010's "Black Swan," gave Jones advice for her role as a gay woman in 2011's "My Idiot Brother."
Hide Caption
26 of 31
With Eminem being accused of rapping homophobic lyrics, you might be surprised that he and Elton John are buds. But the two musicians have a friendship that&#39;s lasted for years -- they performed together at the 2001 Grammy Awards -- and Slim Shady leaned on the legend for support as he worked toward sobriety in the late aughts.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
With Eminem being accused of rapping homophobic lyrics, you might be surprised that he and Elton John are buds. But the two musicians have a friendship that's lasted for years -- they performed together at the 2001 Grammy Awards -- and Slim Shady leaned on the legend for support as he worked toward sobriety in the late aughts.
Hide Caption
27 of 31
Only a Kind friend would let someone pull a &quot;five or six year&quot; prank and still talk to them. That&#39;s the kind of relationship that Richard Kind, left, and George Clooney have, as they&#39;ve been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.esquire.com/features/what-ive-learned/meaning-of-life-2012/george-clooney-quotes-0112-2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;through thick&lt;/a&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cbsnews.com/news/george-clooney-on-his-longest-practical-joke/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and thin&lt;/a&gt; together.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Only a Kind friend would let someone pull a "five or six year" prank and still talk to them. That's the kind of relationship that Richard Kind, left, and George Clooney have, as they've been through thick and thin together.
Hide Caption
28 of 31
Tyra Banks and Clay Aiken are apparently a match made in friendship heaven. &quot;I love her to death,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20270908,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the &quot;American Idol&quot; star has said of Banks&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;For some reason we just clicked when we first met.&quot;
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Tyra Banks and Clay Aiken are apparently a match made in friendship heaven. "I love her to death," the "American Idol" star has said of Banks. "For some reason we just clicked when we first met."
Hide Caption
29 of 31
Snoop Dogg, left, and David Beckham are such good friends, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nme.com/news/snoop-dogg/56893#if5IJwSRhRekX9sO.99&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rapper will preview his songs&lt;/a&gt; for the British athlete. &quot;When I make my records, he&#39;s one of the first people I send the record to before it&#39;s done, even before the label get it,&quot; he&#39;s said.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Snoop Dogg, left, and David Beckham are such good friends, the rapper will preview his songs for the British athlete. "When I make my records, he's one of the first people I send the record to before it's done, even before the label get it," he's said.
Hide Caption
30 of 31
Perry isn&#39;t Hudson&#39;s only songbird friend. Lea Michele revealed in 2013 that after her boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith passed away, Hudson opened her home to the &quot;Glee&quot; star and helped her heal.
Photos: Surprising celebrity friendships
Perry isn't Hudson's only songbird friend. Lea Michele revealed in 2013 that after her boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith passed away, Hudson opened her home to the "Glee" star and helped her heal.
Hide Caption
31 of 31
taylor swift lorde Martha Stewart Snoop Bieber roast RESTRICTEDjennifer lawrence amy schumer splitmeagan trainor bill nyeJennifer Lopez Leah Remini DWTS 2013aaron paul timberlake split RESTRICTED 01 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 02 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 03 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 04 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 05 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 06 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 07 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 08 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 09 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 10 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 11 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 12 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 13 celeb friendsjolie stefani splitRESTRICTED 15 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 16 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 17 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 18 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 19 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 20 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 22 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 23 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 24 celeb friendsRESTRICTED 25 celeb friends26 celeb friends

Story highlights

  • A study says it takes about 50 hours with someone before you consider them a casual friend
  • After 200 hours of quality time, you probably consider the two of you to be close

Here's an unfortunate little truism, taken from a study recently published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships: "It is not possible to have friends without first making friends."

Look, I'm very much in favor of having friends. I even have some myself! It's just that the making friends part -- the ambiguous zone between meeting someone new and comfortably calling them a friend -- is, if we're all being honest, kind of awful: the small talk, the worrying about coming off as either too needy or too disinterested, the pretending not to size each other up while really sizing each other up.
There's a reason everyone likes to complain about how much dating sucks, and yet we rarely talk about how forging new friendships is just another variation of the same awkward dance.
    It's like when people say they wish they could skip straight to the comfortable Netflix-and-sweatpants stage of a relationships; the earliest days of a new friendship would be so much nicer if you could bypass conversations about siblings and alma maters and go right into being able to carry on a G-chat conversation that consists mostly of the word "ugh" back and forth.
    We get by with a little health help from our friends
    We get by with a little health help from our friends
    How to deal with a breakup and ask friends for support
    Read More
    But we all slog through it anyway, because the end result of putting in that work is that you end up with someone you can have those conversations with.
    And in the aforementioned study, author Jeffrey Hall, a communications professor at the University of Kansas who researches interpersonal communication, calculated just how long you have to spend in the tunnel before you reach the light at the end: On average, it takes about 50 hours of time with someone before you consider them a casual friend, 90 hours before you feel comfortable upgrading them to just "friend," and around 200 hours of quality time before you'd consider the two of you to be close.
    Personality traits that will make you like your friends more
    For the first part of the study, Hall recruited 429 online volunteers who had moved to a new city in the past six months and asked them to pick a person they'd met since relocating. Participants then filled out a survey about their relationship with this new person: how long ago they'd met, what they did when they hung out, how much time they'd spent together over the past week and how much time in a typical week. They also rated the person in question on a scale of closeness, from acquaintance or friend of a friend all the way up to good or best friend.
    In the second part of the study, Hall administered a similar survey to a group of 112 new college freshmen, asking them to pick two new people they'd met so far on campus and track the time they spent together over several weeks, rating their closeness at several points along the way.
    Many of your friends probably don&#39;t think you&#39;re friends, study says
    Many of your friends probably don't think you're friends, study says
    But as Hall notes, not all time spent together can be counted equally. The study differentiates between "relationships of choice," which he describes as "ones we want to have and would prefer to have if unconstrained," and "closed-system relationships," those you have with people you default into seeing, like co-workers or neighbors.
    How to non-awkwardly handle money differences with friends
    "There are many obligatory relationships we have at work and school or even in our neighborhood or apartment building," he explains to me in an email, that "require us to engage -- at least at a minimal level -- in a courteous manner with people who we wouldn't necessarily choose to be friends with."
    Unless you're extraordinarily lucky, you have probably, at some point in your life, spent way more than 200 hours working alongside a cubicle mate who you would nonetheless never consider inviting to brunch.
    There's also only a small window in which those hour counts apply. Some research suggests that acquaintanceship flips over to friendship somewhere between three and nine weeks after people first meet each other, and that generally, if you haven't hit friendship status within three or four months after meeting, the odds are that you never will.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    In part, Hall explains, that's because we're more likely to make deeper connections during times of change, when we're seeking out and meeting more people than we normally would. "There is very good evidence that friendships are more likely to develop during times immediately after geographic [re]location or entering into a new environment, like a new job or starting school," he says.
    "People seem to pair off with potential friends shortly after that transition, meaning it seems that people know who they want to pursue a new friendship with among the new people they meet." In other words, if you haven't bonded after a certain amount of time after being introduced, there's probably a reason for it.
    How to tell if you're being a bad friend
    My favorite part of the study, though, is this: While there was a correlation between closeness and time spent together, there wasn't a correlation between closeness and time spent talking -- a finding that should come as a relief for anyone who's eager to get to that place where the two of you can easily sit in comfortable silence.