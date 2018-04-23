UK Masterchef contestant dies in London Marathon

London (CNN) A runner in Sunday's London Marathon who appeared on the BBC television show "Masterchef: The Professionals" collapsed during the race and later died, according to the event organizers.

Matt Campbell, 29, collapsed after running 22.5 miles of the 26.2-mile course, the London Marathon organization said in a statement. Despite receiving immediate medical treatment, Campbell died later at a hospital. The cause of death has not yet been established.

The organizers offered their "sincere condolences to Matt's family and friends," adding that the family has asked for privacy.

Campbell's family paid tribute to an "inspirational son and brother," who was an avid marathon runner. He also was a professional chef who appeared on the competitive cooking show "Masterchef: The Professionals" in 2017.

He was running the London Marathon to raise money for The Brathay Trust , which inspires vulnerable people to make positive changes in their lives, and in memory of his father, who died in 2016. Campbell also had run a marathon in Manchester two weeks ago.

