Breaking News

UK's Duchess of Cambridge in 'early stages of labor' with third child

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 4:06 AM ET, Mon April 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Duchess of Cambridge in 'early stages of labor'
Duchess of Cambridge in 'early stages of labor'

    JUST WATCHED

    Duchess of Cambridge in 'early stages of labor'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

(CNN)The Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Britain's Prince William, has been admitted to hospital in the early stages of labor, the royal family announced.

The duchess, the former Kate Middleton, was driven by car from her official residence at Kensington Palace to the private wing of a central London hospital early Monday morning.
"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor," Kensington Palace said.
"The Duchess traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."
    William and Kate expecting third child
    William and Kate expecting third child

      JUST WATCHED

      William and Kate expecting third child

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    William and Kate expecting third child 00:48
    The duchess is pregnant with her third child. The baby will be fifth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and two siblings.
    Read More
    The newest addition to the royal family will be a younger brother or sister to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.
    The new baby will be Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild.
    Britain&#39;s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as she leaves with Britain&#39;s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George&#39;s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Sunday, April 1.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as she leaves with Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Sunday, April 1.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 46
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend the Royal Foundation Forum in London on February 28.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend the Royal Foundation Forum in London on February 28.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 46
    William and Kate attend the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Kate attend the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 46
    Catherine is escorted to dinner by King Harald V of Norway and Prince William is escorted by Queen Sonja of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo on February 1 during their visit to Norway.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Catherine is escorted to dinner by King Harald V of Norway and Prince William is escorted by Queen Sonja of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo on February 1 during their visit to Norway.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 46
    From left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Philip arrive for the traditional Christmas Day service on Monday, December 25, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    From left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Philip arrive for the traditional Christmas Day service on Monday, December 25, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 46
    The image used for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge&#39;s 2017 Christmas card shows the royal couple with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It was issued by Kensington Palace on December 18, 2017, in London.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The image used for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2017 Christmas card shows the royal couple with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It was issued by Kensington Palace on December 18, 2017, in London.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 46
    Paddington Bear dances with Catherine while Prince William looks on during the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station in London, on October 16, 2017.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Paddington Bear dances with Catherine while Prince William looks on during the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station in London, on October 16, 2017.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 46
    The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin on July 19, 2017 for a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/17/world/gallery/royals-visit-poland-germany-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;three-day-visit in Germany&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The royal family arrives at the airport in Berlin on July 19, 2017 for a three-day-visit in Germany.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 46
    Britain&#39;s Princess Charlotte turned 2 years old on Tuesday, May 2. This photo of her was taken in April by her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Britain's Princess Charlotte turned 2 years old on Tuesday, May 2. This photo of her was taken in April by her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 46
    Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/world/gallery/royals-visit-canada-sept-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an eight-day tour of Canada&lt;/a&gt; in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends an eight-day tour of Canada in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 46
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday in July 2016. Here he plays with the family&#39;s pet dog, Lupo.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday in July 2016. Here he plays with the family's pet dog, Lupo.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 46
    Members of the royal family gather on a balcony in June 2016, during celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. From left are Princess Anne; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William; Prince Harry; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Members of the royal family gather on a balcony in June 2016, during celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. From left are Princess Anne; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William; Prince Harry; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 46
    Kensington Palace released four photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/01/europe/uk-princess-charlotte-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her first birthday&lt;/a&gt; in May 2016.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Kensington Palace released four photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of her first birthday in May 2016.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 46
    US President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine plays with Prince George in April 2016. The President and his wife &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/18/politics/gallery/obamas-meet-royals/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were visiting Kensington Palace.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    US President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine plays with Prince George in April 2016. The President and his wife were visiting Kensington Palace.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 46
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo in April 2016. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and would be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo in April 2016. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and would be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 46
    William and Catherine pose with their children during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine pose with their children during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 46
    The family poses for a Christmas photo in December 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The family poses for a Christmas photo in December 2015.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 46
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in November 2015.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 46
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte&#39;s christening in July 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte's christening in July 2015.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 46
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 46
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May 2015.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May 2015.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 46
    In March 2015, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    In March 2015, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 46
    The royal family celebrates Prince George&#39;s first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The royal family celebrates Prince George's first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 46
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plane in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plane in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 46
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 46
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine&#39;s first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 46
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine&#39;s father.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine's father.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 46
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London in July 2013.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 46
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s coronation.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 46
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; films.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 46
    The couple attends a St. Patrick&#39;s Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple attends a St. Patrick's Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 46
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 46
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 46
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen&#39;s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 46
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a &quot;healthy living cookery session&quot; in London in December 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a "healthy living cookery session" in London in December 2011.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 46
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 46
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 46
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 46
    US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 46
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 46
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 46
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 46
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 46
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William&#39;s late mother, Diana.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William's late mother, Diana.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 46
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 46
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    Photos: Will and Kate's royal family
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 46
    Will and Kate Easter Sunday 02 William Catherine FILE 201808 BAFTAS 2018 Duke and Duchess of Cambridge04 William Catherine FILE 201801 Royals Christmas FILE 201701 Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 2017 Christmas card RESTRICTED03 William Catherine FILE 201701 Will and Kate FILE 2017Princess Charlotte April 201701 royals canada visit FILE05 prince george 072207.trooping the color 0611Princess Charlotte 0501will kate george obama 042201 royal family portrait stamp01 royal family portraits 0307duke abd duchess cambridge christmas photo 01 princess charlotte 112901 charlotte christening 070901 princess charlotte 060605 royal baby 01 kate middleton 0327prince william baby georgeroyals new zealand 041602 will and kate 201301 will and kate 2013 RESTRICTED01 royal baby 0819royal baby appearance19 will and kate17 will and kate16 will and kate15 will and kate14 will and kate13 will and kate05 will and kate04 will and kate06 will and kate07 will and kate08 will and kate12 will and kate11 will and kate18 will and kate09 will and kate03 will and kate02 will and kate01 will and kate
    The duchess' pregnancy was announced in September. At the time, she was said to be suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which involves nausea and vomiting more severe than the typical morning sickness many women suffer during early pregnancy. The duchess was affected by the same condition during her two previous pregnancies.
    As her symptoms eased she returned to the public stage, making appearances alongside William, Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle.
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28 in London.
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28 in London.
    The development just weeks before the wedding Harry and Markle marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19.
    William and Kate will mark their own seventh wedding anniversary on April 29.
    The news of a royal birth is traditionally announced on a gilded easel placed outside Buckingham Palace. Large crowds gathered outside in July 2013 to see the announcement of the arrival of William and Kate's first child.