In March, the U.K. production company behind the show, Left Bank Productions, apologized to Foy and Smith for the public debate over their salaries. Executive producer Suzanne Mackie had revealed during a panel discussion that Foy was paid less than Smith, citing his credits prior to "The Crown." Mackie added that this salary disparity would be eliminated on future seasons of the show.

Left Bank Productions said it supports "the conversation which is rightly being played out across society and we are absolutely united with the fight for fair pay, free of gender bias, and for a re-balancing of the industry's treatment of women, both those in front of the camera and for those behind the scenes."

At the time, the company said it planned to enter into "talks" with the U.K. arm of Time's Up and ERA 50:50, a British movement of actors and actresses campaigning for gender equality on British television and stage, "to make our contribution to the debate."

New actors are set to take over the roles played by Foy and Smith in the upcoming third and fourth seasons of "The Crown," set in the royal couple's later years.

