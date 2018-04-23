(CNN) Singer Shania Twain has apologized for saying she would have backed Donald Trump if she had been eligible to vote in the 2016 US presidential election.

The Canadian said on Twitter that she did not "hold any common moral beliefs" with Trump and regretted appearing to endorse him in an interview with the Guardian that was published Sunday.

"I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest," the newspaper quoted her as saying. "Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don't want bulls**t. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?" Twain said.

But late Sunday the country star tweeted a four-part apology.

"I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context ," Twain said.

