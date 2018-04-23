'The Handmaid's Tale' expands bleak vision in searing new season

(CNN) "The Handmaid's Tale" won last year's best-drama Emmy, a breakthrough for streaming services in general, and Hulu in particular. So it's saying something that the second season initially improves on the first -- a richer, deeper dive into this dystopian world and the paths followed by key players in getting there.

In its debut, the series benefited from fortuitous timing, providing a nightmarish look at women forced to bear children for the rich and powerful that tapped into the ongoing battle over abortion rights while in ways anticipating the #MeToo movement. The series also capitalized on its arresting imagery, with memes about silent women in matching red cloaks seemingly sprouting up everywhere.

Still, "The Handmaid's Tale" had more than the zeitgeist going for it, with a stellar assortment of characters (led by Elisabeth Moss' Offred) and plenty of inherent drama. Season two impressively builds on those assets, fleshing out back stories in a manner that chillingly charts a society's descent into totalitarianism, and which in many ways feels even bleaker (if that's possible) than the first.

In one respect, the new episodes owe a debt to "Orange is the New Black," using flashbacks as a device to expand the view beyond the confining system in which the female characters are trapped.

As season one ended Offred's fate was left up in the air, which doesn't mean that we're done with Gilead, or charming figures like steward to the handmaids Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), who is told -- in a moment of disarming humor -- that "Friends don't stone their friends to death."

