Benedict Cumberbatch on Harvey Weinstein's 'toxicity' wake

(CNN) Benedict Cumberbatch is opening up about the "toxicity" surrounding his Harvey Weinstein produced project, "The Current War."

Cumberbatch, who plays Thomas Edison in the film about a battle between electricity titans in the 1880s, received buzz as an early Oscar contender after it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year.

The movie was set for release last November, but it was shelved following the sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein.

Cumberbatch, who is currently promoting "Avengers: Infinity War," isn't disappointed. In fact, he says he's "fine" with waiting "a couple of years" before distributing the movie to the general public.

"If it takes us not releasing our film for a couple of years just to be rid of that toxicity, I'm fine with that," Cumberbatch told The Telegraph. "To step back and be as far removed from that influence as possible, both as filmmaker and as human being."

