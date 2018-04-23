Family of Avicii grateful for 'loving words' about late musician

(CNN) The family of superstar DJ and producer Avicii says they are grateful for the "support and the loving words" following the musician's sudden death.

A cause of death has not been announced, but police said over the weekend that there is no suspicion of foul play

"We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother," the family's statement read. "We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim's music and have precious memories of his songs."

They added their gratitude for all the "initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."

