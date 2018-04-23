Amy Schumer explains how 'I Feel Pretty' led to love

(CNN) Amy Schumer met her husband at just the right time.

The comedienne married chef Chris Fischer in February , just a few months after they started dating. In a recent interview with CNN for her film "I Feel Pretty," Schumer said that Fischer arrived in her life as the movie wrapped.

"It was a perfect time. I was feeling really great about myself. I met him when we were done filming. I felt really empowered and I loved myself," Schumer said. "I was ready to love somebody. Now I'm doing press, and it's really nice to have somebody in my corner supporting me."

Self-confidence is also the theme of "I Feel Pretty." Schumer said she hopes that women will see the film and walk away feeling more empowered to tackle life's challenges, especially teens who can be subjected to bullying.

