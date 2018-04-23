CNN 10 - April 24, 2018

Breaking News

April 24, 2018

A state visit at the White House brings together two world leaders with a complex relationship. A warning is issued across the U.S. concerning romaine lettuce. And a CNN Hero works to help families affected by late-stage cancer. We're reporting on all of these stories and more today on CNN 10.
