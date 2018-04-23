Make Mother's Day extra special with these tech gifts

Story highlights This Mother's Day, gift mom a new tech gadget.

This list of top-notch devices to shop includes everything from the Google Home Mini, Fitbit Versa, HP Sprocket Printer and more.

Let's face it. Moms tend to dedicate a lot of time to their kids. That's why they could stand to own a few smart tech gadgets designed to help streamline and enhance their daily routine.

Each year, more and more smart gadgets hit the market with incredible capabilities that run the gamut. Think: Speakers that respond to voice commands, smartphone picture printers, robot vacuums and more.

To help you get shopping for mom, we rounded up a whole list of our top picks when treating that special lady in your life this year.

1. The TP-Link AC1750 WiFi Range Extender ($79.74; amazon.com)

Is mom frustrated with a weak Wi-Fi signal around the house? Buy her this Wi-Fi range extender. Read our full review of the TP-Link AC1750, a gadget designed to improve you internet speed and strength at home.

2. Winstion iPhone Stand Charging Dock ($16.99; amazon.com)

If you video chat with mom to stay in touch, this is the charging stand she needs. That way, she can keep up the conversation without having to strain to hold her phone at face level.

3. The Google Home Mini ($49.99; target.com)

Many moms spend a majority of their time doting on others. This Mother's Day, give your mom the gift of convenience with the Google Home Mini. Just by using voice commands, she can ask her device to tell her the weather, give news updates, play music and more.

4. The Fitbit Versa ($199.95; bestbuy.com)

Rarely have we seen a fitness tracker that's so stylish. This new version from Fitbit tracks runs, workouts and monitors your heart rate. You can pair it with your phone to get app and on-wrist notifications.

5. HP Sprocket Photo Printer ($129.95; bestbuy.com)

Allow mom to instantly print off photos from her smartphone by gifting her this handy HP printer. With each charge, she can print up to 30 pictures straight from her camera roll or social media accounts.

6. The iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum ($899.99; bestbuy.com)

The ultimate way to give mom a break from cleaning? The iRobot Roomba 980. We tried out this powerful little bot vacuum and were seriously impressed. Not only is it effective at picking up dust and debris, but it also syncs with your phone so that you can schedule cleanings and even start it from your phone when you're away.

7. The Sonos One Speaker with built-in Amazon Alexa ($199; sonos.com)

If mom is looking to up her music listening game, the Sonos One with built-in Amazon Alexa is the way to go. When using this innovative device, mom can request it to play certain songs using just her voice. And, as for sound quality, Sonos is an industry leader.

8. The Dyson Hot+Cool Fan/Heater ($449.99; dyson.com)

A comfortable temperature at home can be created using the Dyson . It heats, cools and purifies the air using top-of-the-line technology.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.