15 Mother's Day gifts for under $50

If you're on a budget, it can be a challenge to find the right Mother's Day gifts to show how much you love and appreciate the female figures in your life. But it's not impossible. This Mother's Day, if you're on the hunt for gifts that are thoughtful but reasonably priced, know that there are plenty of stellar options for under $50.

The 15 gifts below, ranging from a booming Bluetooth speaker to a personalized piece of jewelry, are all top-rated picks on their respective retailers -- meaning other customers have put them through the wringer and were impressed with the overall quality of the goods. So not only will these items bring a smile to someone's face, but they won't have you dipping into next month's rent. Sounds like wins all around.

Mark your calendar for the big day (it's May 13, if you haven't already), get shopping and be prepared to wow Mom this year with the perfect present.

Sole Society Colie Faux Leather Crossbody Bag ($29.96; nordstrom.com)

Larue Vase ($28; anthropologie.com)

"I Love You Mom and Here's Why" Book ($12.95; papersource.com)

Amazon Echo Dot ($49.99; amazon.com)

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($39.99; amazon.com)

"Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines ($17.99; barnesandnoble.com)

Gaiam Studio to Street Yoga Bag ($29.99; target.com)

Shutterfly Custom 12X12 Photo Book (starting at $35.74; shutterfly.com)

You Are My Moon and Stars Stackable Personalized Necklace (starting at $38; catbirdnyc.com)

ProFlowers Build Your Perfect Orchid Gift ($46.99; proflowers.com)

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater ($7; bluemercury.com)

Topshop Bird Satin Pajamas ($30; nordstrom.com)

Kinbom Fitness Tracker ($29.99; amazon.com)

Lula's Garden Live Succulent Garden Centerpiece ($45; amazon.com)

Ellia Dream Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser ($40; urbanoutfitters.com)