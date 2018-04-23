Chinese tourists involved in North Korea traffic accident, government says

(CNN) Chinese tourists have suffered "heavy casualties" in a traffic accident in North Korea Sunday night, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

An unspecified number of Chinese nationals were involved in the accident, which took place in North Korea's North Hwanghae province.

Chinese visitors account for the vast majority of all foreign tourists to North Korea, with many traveling across the border from the Chinese city of Dandong.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that North Korean officials had contacted its embassy in Pyongyang and an embassy "working group rushed to the scene of the accident."

"On the night of April 22, 2018, Beijing time, the Chinese Embassy in North Korea was informed by the North Korean side that a serious traffic accident occurred on North Korea's North Hwanghae Province that night, causing heavy casualties to Chinese tourists," a post on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website stated , adding that "relevant details are currently being verified."

