Chinese tourists involved in North Korea traffic accident, government says

(CNN)Chinese tourists have suffered "heavy casualties" in a traffic accident in North Korea Sunday night, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.
An unspecified number of Chinese nationals were involved in the accident, which took place in North Korea's North Hwanghae province.
Chinese visitors account for the vast majority of all foreign tourists to North Korea, with many traveling across the border from the Chinese city of Dandong.
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that North Korean officials had contacted its embassy in Pyongyang and an embassy "working group rushed to the scene of the accident."
"On the night of April 22, 2018, Beijing time, the Chinese Embassy in North Korea was informed by the North Korean side that a serious traffic accident occurred on North Korea's North Hwanghae Province that night, causing heavy casualties to Chinese tourists," a post on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website stated, adding that "relevant details are currently being verified."
The embassy has activated assistance and emergency response -- arranging for medical attention for the injured and informing the relatives of any casualties.
Majority of tourists Chinese
While concrete figures are hard to come by, the number of Chinese visitors to North Korea could be as high as 100,000 a year, said Simon Cockerell, general manager of Koryo Tours, one of the major tour operators for non-Chinese visitors to North Korea.
By comparison, between four and five thousand non-Chinese tourists visit each year, said Cockerell.
The accident comes as North Korea seemingly is engaged in a diplomatic charm offensive. Last month North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on his first official visit outside the country, and will follow it up this week with a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
The meetings are largely seen as precursors to a planned summit with US President Donald Trump, tentatively inked in for the end of May or beginning of June. The location for that historic meeting -- the first between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader -- has not yet been confirmed.
Unique travel opportunity
While the country remains largely closed off from visitors, there remains a small tourism industry. Independent travel is not possible, with all visitors taken around the country by guides from the Ministry of Tourism. However, North Korea has been reaching out to tourists in recent years.
Travel to North Korea raises a number of sticky issues, not least of all the ethical issue of supporting a repressive regime. For those who opt to go, it's an opportunity to glimpse one of the most isolated, unfathomable and feared countries in the world.
Some 20 to 30 international tour agencies -- many based in China -- currently operate tours to the reclusive state.
The US has put a freeze on travel for its citizens in recent months, following the death of American tourist Otto Warmbier, who was imprisoned in the repressive Stalinist country, ostensibly for attempting to steal a propaganda poster from his hotel. After spending nearly a year and a half in a North Korean prison, the Ohio student died shortly after being released from custody and repatriated.