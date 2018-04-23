Australian boy flies to Bali after stealing his mom's credit card

(CNN) Escaping to Bali after an argument with your mom might be every teenager's dream. But for one particularly adventurous -- and reckless -- 12-year-old Australian boy, the dream became reality, even if it wasn't for much more than a week.

The boy in question, whom Nine Network's "A Current Affair" gave the pseudonym "Drew," is apparently not one to take "no" as an answer. So, when his mum told him he could not go to Bali, he stole her credit card, booked a flight to Bali's Denpasar airport and traveled there alone.

"Drew" was ingenious enough that he realized he could fly alone on multiple Australian airlines from Sydney to Denpasar with just a valid passport and student ID, "A Current Affair" reported.

After tricking his grandmother into handing him his passport, he told his parents he was heading off to school.

Instead, he took a train to Sydney airport, carrying just a backpack and a kick scooter, before boarding a flight for Perth and another to Denpasar.

