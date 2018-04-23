Breaking News

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 2:54 PM ET, Mon April 23, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- DEVELOPING: Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking is in custody, police say.
-- DEVELOPING: A van collided with multiple pedestrians in Toronto, police say.
-- It's a boy! Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, who is fifth in line to the throne.
    -- President Donald Trump will host French President Emmanuel Macron for his first state visit.
    -- Legendary gymnastics coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi said they didn't know about former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and do not feel responsible.
    -- Trump's ex-wife doesn't think he should run again in 2020.
    -- This 12-year-old boy stole his mother's credit card and took a trip to Bali.
    -- The CEO of Korean Air has fired his own daughters from their executive positions.