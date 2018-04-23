Fired Zimbabwe striking nurses resume work

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Around 16,000 nurses in Zimbabwe resumed work bringing to an end one week of strikes that affected health services in the country.

Zimbabwe's health minister David Parirenyatwa said the situation had "returned to normal" in all hospitals.

"The majority of nurses dismissed have applied for re-engagement and government has permitted them to resume duty pending final approval from the employer," Parirenyatwa told journalists in Harare Monday.

Precious Chakasikwa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights told CNN the organization had filed a lawsuit on behalf of the nurses to nullify the dismissal.

The rights group said a High Court will hear the case on Thursday.

