Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) It was the ultimate David and Goliath battle.

Two female South African environment champions taking on the might of South Africa's government and winning a legal challenge that stopped a proposed $76 billion dollar deal with Russia.

The highly coveted Goldman prize is awarded annually to six people from six different continents who undertake "sustained and significant efforts to protect and enhance the natural environment, often at great personal risk."

The activists challenged the deal in court on the grounds that negotiations were kept secret and an agreement was reached without parliamentary debate.

In a landmark ruling in April 26, 2017, a High Court in Cape Town pulled the plug on the nuclear deal, declaring it unlawful and unconstitutional.

Other nuclear power deals South Africa had signed with corporations in US and South Korea were also declared void by the court.

The government's attempt to put the state power utility company Eskom in charge of procurement instead of the country's electricity regulator was also declared illegal.

The legal victory also means that all nuclear proposals in South Africa must get parliamentary approval and a public hearing.

Liz McDaid speaking with community members.

Suing the South African government was the last thing on their minds when the pair, who work for two small NGOs, stumbled upon the secret deal in 2014.

But the government's reluctance to answer questions forced Lekalakala and McDaid to compel them to do so in court.

"We just had to take a different route," Lekalakala says.

Denials

In 2014, South Africa then under the leadership of Zuma, appointed Russian energy company Rosatom to build nuclear plants worth one trillion rand ($81bn) When completed, the project would yield 9.6 GW of power , according to government figures.

The environmental activists say they were alerted to the deal when Ecodefense, a Russian environmental organization, spotted details of the plan on Rosatom's website.

"They sent it to us asking if we are aware of it," says Lekalakala, a director at Earthlife Africa (ELA).

Government denied knowledge of the deal when confronted and an article on the agreement was taken off the Russian contractor's website, Lekalakala says. "That told us that there was something fishy going on."

"Greed of a few"

Many countries have cut back nuclear programs after the 2011 disaster in Fukushima, South Africa is one of the few that consider such projects in its energy mix despite the environmental and health impact it poses to residents in areas where nuclear stations are located.

Zuma's administration pushed for a nuclear program though government forecasts and studies showed the country did not need it for 20 years as electricity demands continue to drop in the country.

"So this is not about energy but the way that the processes have been manipulated and twisted so it benefits a few," McDaid says. "It was about the greed of a few individuals."

Liz McDaid at a protest with SAFCEI.

McDaid, climate change coordinator at SAFCEI , believes the nuclear deal would have bankrupted the country.

The agreement which she claims had been negotiated without a competitive tender process also posed serious threats to South Africa's economy.

"The proposed budget for this one project is equivalent to the country's annual budget," McDaid says.

"You can imagine we don't have that money, so we have to borrow it."

McDaid's secondary objection to the proposed project was the potential for mismanagement.

"Nuclear energy like any other big project gets delayed, it's easy for money to disappear along the way" she says. "That's money that could be going into the development of people in the country."

Zuma quit as President of South Africa in February after a series of corruption scandals which saw his party calling for his resignation.

South Africa's former president faces 16 counts of corruption relating to a 1990s arms deal. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career South African President Jacob Zuma was in office for nearly a decade. As head of the party that led South Africa out of apartheid, Zuma won elections in 2009 and 2014. But he has also been dogged by criminal investigations and corruption allegations. Dubbed the "Teflon" President, Zuma survived a half dozen no-confidence votes before finally resigning on February 14. Hide Caption 1 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career In 1991, Zuma casts a vote for the ANC's new national executive. The ANC is the African National Congress, the political party that has led South Africa since the end of apartheid. For many years, the ANC and other opposition parties were banned in South Africa. Hide Caption 2 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma campaigns with ANC leader Nelson Mandela, left, during South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994. Mandela was elected President. Zuma became the ANC's national chairman later that year. Hide Caption 3 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career President Mandela is flanked by Zuma and Deputy President Thabo Mbeki, left, at the ANC's National Congress in 1997. At this conference, Mandela announced that he would be stepping down as president of the ANC and leaving it to Mbeki. Zuma would become the party's deputy president. After Mbeki was elected to be the country's President in 1999, Zuma was appointed as his deputy. Hide Caption 4 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career In 2005, a South African court found businessman Schabir Shaik guilty of bribing Zuma between 1995 and 2002. Zuma, seen here replying to a question in Parliament, was fired by President Mbaki over his alleged involvement in the bribery scandal. Hide Caption 5 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma leaves the Johannesburg High Court in February 2006. He had been charged with raping a young family friend; he claimed the sex was consensual. Zuma was acquitted a few months later. Hide Caption 6 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma is congratulated by his attorney after his acquittal in May 2006. Hide Caption 7 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma gives an interview the day after his acquittal. He apologized to the nation and launched a bid for the presidency. Hide Caption 8 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma, right, is congratulated by Mbeki after defeating him to become the new president of the ANC in December 2007. Hide Caption 9 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career From left, Zuma, Mandela and Mbeki arrive on stage for Mandela's 90th birthday celebration in August 2008. Hide Caption 10 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma sings and dances after a speech at a rally in February 2009. Zuma was elected as South Africa's President a couple of months later. Hide Caption 11 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma takes an oath during his inauguration in May 2009. Hide Caption 12 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses journalists next to Zuma in August 2009. The two met in Durban, South Africa. Hide Caption 13 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma addresses the United Nations General Assembly in September 2009. Hide Caption 14 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma signs a blackboard in October 2009, pledging South Africa's support for a global campaign to ensure education for all the world's children. Hide Caption 15 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma sings and dances with his new wife, Thobeka Mabhija, at their wedding ceremony in January 2010. It was the fifth marriage for the polygamous Zuma. Hide Caption 16 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma inspects the troops at a ceremonial welcome in London in March 2010. Hide Caption 17 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma looks at a chess set with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit in 2010. The chess set had been given to the Queen by Nelson Mandela in 1996. Hide Caption 18 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma and FIFA President Sepp Blatter address the crowd before the opening match of the 2010 World Cup. South Africa was the first African country to host the tournament. Hide Caption 19 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma, left, and Sky Sports commentator Chris Kamara play a charity soccer match in Cape Town, South Africa, in July 2010. Hide Caption 20 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma shakes hands with Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at a G20 Summit in Seoul, South Korea, in November 2010. Hide Caption 21 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma addresses dignitaries during the opening ceremony of an International Olympic Committee session in July 2011. The IOC was meeting to decide which city would host the 2018 Winter Games. Hide Caption 22 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma greets American civil-rights activist Jesse Jackson at a ceremony in Bloemfontein, South Africa, in January 2012. Hide Caption 23 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma toasts his 70th birthday in April 2012. Hide Caption 24 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma looks at Cyril Ramaphosa after Ramaphosa was elected deputy president of the ANC in December 2012. Zuma was re-elected as the party's president. Hide Caption 25 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma sings during a send-off ceremony for former President Nelson Mandela, who died in December 2013 at the age of 95. Hide Caption 26 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma unveils a giant statue of Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, in December 2013. Hide Caption 27 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma and his wife Thobeka Mabhija, right, pose with then Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, as they meet in Pretoria in April 2015. Hide Caption 28 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career US President Barack Obama jokes with Zuma during a New York luncheon hosted by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in September 2015. Hide Caption 29 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma poses for a photo following a television interview in October 2015. Hide Caption 30 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma and Obama shake hands before a group photo at the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, in September 2016. In November of that year, a report was published that contained corruption allegations against Zuma. Zuma denied any wrongdoing. He also avoided a vote of no-confidence in Parliament. It was the third time in less than a year that Zuma had faced such a vote. Hide Caption 31 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma talks on his cell phone during a G20 session in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017. A month later, he survived an ouster attempt in his country's National Assembly. A motion of no-confidence was defeated by 198 votes to 177. Hide Caption 32 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career Zuma attends an African Union summit in January 2018. Hide Caption 33 of 34 Photos: Jacob Zuma's embattled political career

"No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as President of the Republic with immediate effect." Zuma speaks to the nation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on February 14. He announced his resignation during the nationally televised address."No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as President of the Republic with immediate effect." Hide Caption 34 of 34

Female activism

For almost two years, Lekalakala and McDaid held public protests, brought other environmental lobbyists into their fold and mobilized a strong campaign force of mostly women.

"Women were able to understand very quickly the link between having not enough money right now at a household level to buy electricity and the problem of having even more expensive electricity if the nuclear deal went through," McDaid says.

"It was actually quite affirming that people were recognizing the role that women could play in such a campaign."

The size of their NGOs and the scarce funding available to them proved a challenge, the activists said.

"Little money was raised because people were saying this is risky, nobody wanted to be linked to having supported this court case," Lekalakala said

They found a lawyer, Adrian Pole, who agreed to take the case on pro bono, which proved crucial to the outcome of the case.

"The government, they tried to wear us out and hoped that we run out of money for the lawyers," McDaid said. "In every step of the legal process they would ask for a delay."

New court battles ahead

The fight is not over for the activists, however. Despite the ruling, both women continue to fight attempts to resurrect additional deals that could jeopardize South Africa's environment.

"We are kind of both aware that it never seems to die, it just seems to go away for a while and then resurrects itself," says McDaid.

"Our role is to keep working together with communities and take them along in the fight," Lekalakala adds.

They have been calling on the South African government to close Koeberg -- the country's only nuclear power station over concerns about its disaster management plans.

Makoma Lekalakala and Liz McDaid near the Koeberg nuclear power station.

For the last 30 years, nuclear waste from Koeberg's reactor has been buried in the Namaqualand desert, home to the indigenous Nama people who say they were never consulted on the decision to host the nuclear waste site on their land.

"Basically the court case hit the reset button," McDaid says. "There's an opportunity now with the change of president.

We don't see this particular regime fast tracking nuclear but the concern is the power of the bureaucrats to influence the political will of the government and potentially convincing them that there is still a space for nuclear."