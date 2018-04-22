Waffle House shooter was once arrested by Secret Service for trespassing near White House

(CNN) The man suspected of killing four people at a Waffle House in Nashville on Sunday was previously arrested by the US Secret Service for trespassing and being in a restricted area near the White House, authorities said.

The rifle that Nashville police said the gunman used in the Waffle House shooting on April 22, 2018.

In July 2017, Travis Reinking was charged with unlawful entry after crossing an exterior security barrier near the White House, the Secret Service said in a statement. Shortly after his release, Reinking was interviewed by the FBI in Illinois, where he lived at the time.

Shortly after the interview, authorities revoked Reinking's firearm authorization and seized four weapons. One of those weapons was the AR-15 used in Sunday's Waffle House shooting , which killed four people, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police.

Police later returned the seized weapons to Reinking's father, who gave them back to his son, police said.

Reinking moved to Nashville in 2017 and worked in construction, police said. He had been fired from one job in April and began another construction job on Monday, but didn't show up for work Tuesday.