Waffle House shooter was once arrested by Secret Service for trespassing near White House

(CNN) The man suspected of killing four people at a Waffle House in Nashville on Sunday was previously arrested by the US Secret Service for trespassing and being in a restricted area near the White House, authorities said.

The rifle that Nashville police said the gunman used in the Waffle House shooting on April 22, 2018.

In July 2017, Travis Reinking told a DC Metropolitan officer that he must get into the White House to speak with the President, according to an arrest report. The officer explained that he must get a tour to do that and told Reinking to move away from the pedestrian entrance, but the report states Reinking told the officer again that he had to speak with the President and that he was a "sovereign citizen" who had a right to inspect the grounds. After telling Reinking to move again, the report states that Reinking took his tie off, balled it into his fist, began approaching the officer and walked past the security barriers.

"Do what you need to do. Arrest me if you have to," Reinking said, according to the report.

Reinking was detained but refused to leave the secured area, so he was arrested and charged with unlawful entry, the report states.

According to court records, Reinking entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with community service on July 26, 2017. On November 17, 2017, the court determined Reinking had successfully completed the program and the case was dismissed.