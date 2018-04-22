Breaking News

3 killed at Waffle House in Tennessee

By Holly Yan and Janet DiGiacomo, CNN

Updated 7:29 AM ET, Sun April 22, 2018

(CNN)Three people were killed and four were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Waffle House in the Nashville area, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

Police say the gunman, who was nude, opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. (4:25 a.m. ET).
CNN affiliate WSMV reported that the gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he entered the restaurant in the town of Antioch.
A customer wrestled away the rifle, police said.
    Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Police said the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to Reinking, though the gunman was last seen walking nude away from the scene.
