California man fatally stabbed while dining with his daughter on his lap

(CNN) Anthony Mele was dining at a steakhouse in Southern California with his daughter on his lap when a homeless man allegedly walked up to him Wednesday and stabbed him in the neck.

Suspect Jamal Jackson, 49, was arrested shortly after the attack in Ventura and has been charged with premeditated first degree murder, Ventura County District Attorney's Office said.

Mele died the next day, but his daughter was not injured. The two men did not know each other, the Ventura Police Department said.

'Yelling' reports

Hours before the attack, a bystander called 911 to report Jackson for "yelling" and other disruptive behavior on a beachfront promenade in Ventura, police said. Authorities said they determined he was not a threat and canceled the call for service.

Read More