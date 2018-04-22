Breaking News

This Tennessee neighborhood has had two mass shootings in the past seven months

Updated 4:20 PM ET, Sun April 22, 2018

(CNN)Residents of Antioch, Tennessee, awoke Sunday to find their neighborhood was back in the headlines, after a barely-clothed gunman opened fire at a Waffle House, killing four people.

Sunday's shooting happened almost 7 months after a gunman entered an Antioch church with two pistols. On September 24, 2017, Emanuel Samson began firing indiscriminately inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, killing one churchgoer and wounding 7 others.
The sites of both shootings are just 2 miles down the road from each other.
Antioch is a neighborhood in Davidson County governed by the city of Nashville.
    "Tragedies like today shouldn't happen," said Nashville Mayor David Briley in a press conference Sunday afternoon. "It's been only 7 months since we had another mass shooting here in Nashville and that is far too frequent."
    Authorities are still searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois, who is wanted for the shooting at the Waffle House.
    Antioch residents had another scare in August 2015, when a 29-year-old man wielding a hatchet and pepper spray went after moviegoers at a showing of "Mad Max: Fury Road." Of the eight people in the theater, three were pepper sprayed by the assailant.

