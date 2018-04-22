This Tennessee neighborhood has had two mass shootings in the past seven months

(CNN) Residents of Antioch, Tennessee, awoke Sunday to find their neighborhood was back in the headlines, after a barely-clothed gunman opened fire at a Waffle House, killing four people.

The sites of both shootings are just 2 miles down the road from each other.

Antioch is a neighborhood in Davidson County governed by the city of Nashville.

"Tragedies like today shouldn't happen," said Nashville Mayor David Briley in a press conference Sunday afternoon. "It's been only 7 months since we had another mass shooting here in Nashville and that is far too frequent."

Read More