WSJ: Trump to ask North Korea to dismantle nuclear arsenal before talking sanctions relief

(CNN) President Donald Trump will ask North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to dismantle the country's nuclear arsenal without conceding significant ground on economic sanctions, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

"When the president says that he will not make the mistakes of the past, that means the U.S. will not be making substantial concessions, such as lifting sanctions, until North Korea has substantially dismantled its nuclear programs," a senior Trump administration official told the newspaper.

A North Korea source told CNN that Kim has finally decided to open up a new chapter for his nation. Kim has committed himself to the path of denuclearization and will now focus solely on economic growth and improving the national economy, the source said.

The North Korean leader has realized the best path forward is to normalize relations with other countries, the source added. He is finally being recognized by the international community, and this is a historic, timely opportunity, the source said.

Trump declared Sunday morning the United States has not "given up anything" in negotiations with North Korea in response to criticism that Pyongyang is getting more out of the talks than Washington.

Read More