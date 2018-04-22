Washington DC (CNN) Trump declared Sunday morning the United States has not "given up anything" in negotiations with North Korea in response to criticism that Pyongyang is getting more out of the talks than Washington.

"Wow, we haven't given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!" Trump tweeted.

The President followed up with a second tweet that said, "We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won't -- only time will tell."

Trump was responding to comments by Chuck Todd on NBC's "Sunday Today" show in which he said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "seems to be giving very little but making it seem like he's giving a lot."

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven't given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

....We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won't - only time will tell....But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

Todd said the tone of cooperation was a positive development but added, "there's not many preconditions the United States is asking for."

