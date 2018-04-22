Marc Short: Trump 'happy' with Pruitt

Washington (CNN) White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said Sunday that President Donald Trump remains supportive of Scott Pruitt as stories pile up about his actions as EPA chief and his past.

"Scott Pruitt is doing a phenomenal job, and the President is happy with him," Short said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Short said that Trump has full confidence in Pruitt, and declined to answer a question about what might make Trump turn against the embattled administrator.

"That's a hypothetical," Short said. "I don't know. Right now, Scott Pruitt is doing a great job at EPA, and we're excited to have him there."

Short's vouching for Pruitt came as the EPA administrator continues to weather a growing number of news reports about ethically questionable actions, including such things as the size and cost of his 24-hour security detail, and a meeting he held with a lobbyist while renting a $50-a-night Capitol Hill room from the lobbyist's wife.

