Washington (CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that President Donald Trump believes his personal lawyer Michael Cohen is being treated "unfairly" by federal authorities, making the remarks in an attempt to defend Trump's latest tweets on the matter.

"He's defending someone who he has worked with and known for a dozen plus years, Dana, who he thinks has been treated unfairly," Conway told CNN's Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union."

In a series of tweets peppered with insults against the Times' White House correspondent, Maggie Haberman, and her sourcing, Trump wrote that she and the newspaper "are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will 'flip.' They use.......non-existent 'sources' and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family."

On "State of the Union," Conway said she didn't know who the President was referring to as a "drunk/drugged up loser."

