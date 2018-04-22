Washington (CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that it was inappropriate and a "double standard" to be asked about her husband's tweets, which have been critical of her boss, President Donald Trump.

Since last year , George Conway, a prominent attorney whom Trump considered nominating for solicitor general, has been posting and retweeting tweets that have been critical of the President.

Asked about her husband's social media activities, Kellyanne Conway told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union," "We're now going to talk about other people's spouses and significant others just because they either work at the White House or CNN? Are we going to do that? You just went there."

"By definition, spouses have a difference of opinion when one is, I don't know, draining the joint bank account to support things maybe the other disagrees with," she said. "This is a fascinating, cross-the-Rubicon moment and I will leave it at that."

Conway added that Bash's prompt "was meant to harass and embarrass."

