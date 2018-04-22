Clyburn: If Dems don't retake House, new leadership is needed

Washington (CNN) Democrats are optimistically looking to November to regain control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2011, but if that doesn't happen, one Democratic leader said, it will be time to clean house.

But Ryan is also known for challenging current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for her job in November 2016 and saying that the entire leadership team, Clyburn included, should step aside.

"The honest answer is in some areas of the country -- yes, she is," Ryan told CNN's Don Lemon. "I think that in certain areas, like in some of these special election districts, it doesn't benefit our candidates to be tied to her."

Clyburn, the assistant minority leader as well as the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, insists there is no bad blood between himself and his younger Democratic colleague. During the fish fry, Clyburn described Ryan as a "good friend" and someone he spends time with outside of the Capitol.