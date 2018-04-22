Nashville mayor demands stricter gun control after Waffle House shooting

(CNN) As police search for the gunman who killed four people at a Tennessee Waffle House, the mayor of Nashville is saying "enough is enough" and calling for stricter gun-control laws.

"I know that we all want to live in a safe environment that allows everyone to go to work or school and feel and be safe," Democratic Mayor David Briley said during a news conference on Sunday. "We all want to live up to our greatest potential, and it's my responsibility as the mayor of Nashville to try and make that happen. Clearly the victims of this shooting deserve our prayers and our thoughts, but they also deserve leaders who will step up and take action and do something to get these weapons off our streets.

"For a moment, let's be honest about what happened," Briley said. "Last night, innocent Nashvilleans were terrorized by a man with an AR-15. Let's be honest. Some people see these weapons as having a purpose of terrorizing other people. It's happening too much. Enough is enough."

At at little after 3 a.m., 29-year-old Travis Reinking allegedly stormed the Waffle House restaurant in Antioch and used an "assault-type rifle" to carry out the carnage, authorities said. The shooting stopped only because of the heroics of a customer who heard the gunshots and hid near the restaurant's bathrooms, they said, before he rushed the gunman, wrestled the rifle from him and threw it away.

Authorities suspect that the gunman, who is still on the loose, may have two weapons on him: a long gun and a handgun.

