Washington (CNN) Outgoing Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker on Sunday defended his praise of the Democrat running in the race to replace him, but said he still plans to support the Republican nominee.

"He is my friend," Corker said of the candidate, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen,to CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "I'm not going to campaign against him, but I'm supporting our nominee."

Corker, who has publicly criticized President Donald Trump, announced last year he would not seek re-election. Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn is running to replace him, and has Trump's backing against Bredesen.

When Bash asked Corker why Blackburn was better, he responded, "I think most people in our state, it is a red state, will focus on the first vote she makes, and that's the vote to elect the majority leader."

Corker commented on the race last Wednesday during a breakfast event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. He said he was following through on his pledge to support Blackburn as the GOP choice, but also outlined his positive view of the state's former two-term Democratic governor.

